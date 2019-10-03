Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Torray Lifted Position; Palestra Capital Management Stake in Carmax (KMX) Has Lowered by $5.41 Million as Valuation Rose

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 62,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.11M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.1. About 362,735 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M

Torray Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.40M, up from 9,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1707.64. About 1.73 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 23/05/2018 – Wagz™ Integrates Amazon Dash Replenishment into new Serve Smart Feeder that Automatically Reorders and Ships Pet Food Right t; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 633,780 shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $120.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 331,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 310,106 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Company owns 3,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.11% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 34,999 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 51,636 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ruggie Grp has 113 shares. London Of Virginia invested in 2.37M shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 53,109 shares. Citadel Limited Liability reported 494,847 shares. Vision owns 36,733 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. 4,630 were reported by First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated. Federated Pa owns 233 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 297,200 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 575,405 shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $962.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,500 shares to 114,867 shares, valued at $22.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,673 shares, and cut its stake in Lonza Group Adr (LZAGY).