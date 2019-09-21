Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Declined; All-Stars Investment LTD Cut Its Jd Com (JD) Position by $4.50 Million

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 79,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.03 million, down from 80,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 01/05/2018 – Pierbridge: According to Deutsche Bank, 53.1% of the U.S. Postal Service’s ground package volume comes from Amazon; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 599,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, down from 749,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 14.10 million shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Global Advsrs Lc reported 11,150 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank accumulated 989 shares. 428 are held by Atwood And Palmer. Lee Danner Bass reported 8,245 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. 1,600 are held by Brown Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 120,235 shares. Edgemoor Inv accumulated 460 shares. 55,000 are held by Hitchwood Capital Lp. 836 were reported by Spinnaker Tru. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp holds 1.92% or 86,274 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Com owns 5,539 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Bouchey Grp holds 0.3% or 651 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 19,259 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 642 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 3,779 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 54,441 shares to 158,066 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 54,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 64.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

