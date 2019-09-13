Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Cut Holding by $978,681 as Stock Declined; Consolidated Edison (ED) Position Maintained by Brookstone Capital Management

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 79,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.03 million, down from 80,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.54. About 1.27M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 389.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 24,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,888 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, up from 6,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $89.6. About 837,408 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 18,017 shares to 44,680 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 29,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brinker Cap Inc has 0.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Automobile Association holds 459,868 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland stated it has 179 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Llc holds 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,000 shares. 232 are owned by Sentinel Lba. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Icon Advisers holds 2,494 shares. Vgi Limited stated it has 96,314 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 1.52M shares. Holderness Invests holds 4.77% or 5,548 shares in its portfolio. Bamco holds 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 46,388 shares. The Ohio-based Farmers Tru has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meridian Invest Counsel reported 108 shares. Courage Miller Prtnrs stated it has 432 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. De Burlo Group Inc Inc Inc accumulated 3.84% or 10,395 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Home Depot, Snap Inc and Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.92 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Rates Plunge to Record Lows – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 7,256 shares to 15,796 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 23,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,292 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).