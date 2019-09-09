Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Increased Position by $6.05 Million as Share Value Declined; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Share Price Declined While Eventide Asset Management Trimmed by $36.05 Million Its Holding

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.64. About 2.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 88.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 197,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 223,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $175.01. About 756,035 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Vertex Aerospace B2 Rating, Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 35,703 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.43% or 3,361 shares. Spectrum Group stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). First Manhattan owns 925 shares. 13 were reported by Jnba Advsr. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 39,879 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank invested in 24,901 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.15% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 328,410 shares. Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 8,817 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 1,275 were reported by Clark Mngmt Grp. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0.37% or 8.83 million shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.18% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 50,212 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 121,021 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.76 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $219.45M for 50.88 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 14,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $34.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 114,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

