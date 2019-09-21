Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $7.12 Million as Share Value Declined; Swiss National Bank Trimmed United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding by $835,200; Stock Price Rose

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1880.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 217,862 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.08 million, down from 227,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 1.88 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC UP 5.1% :UAL US; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines shelves lottery bonus program after employee backlash; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL TARGETS ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS 2018 THROUGH 2020; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 SHR $6.50 TO $8.50; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: United Airlines CFO Levy to leave, airline starts search for replacement; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds United Continental Hldgs Inc. To ‘BB’, Outlk Stbl; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S HUB GROWTH NOT DESIGNED TO LOWER FARES: KIRBY; 24/05/2018 – UAL: United Airlines Settles Lawsuit Over Dog That Died in Overhead Bin

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil holds 139,131 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 1,800 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 594 shares. Etrade Cap Management Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,619 shares. Essex Invest Com Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,078 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 43,755 shares. Cap reported 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). National Asset Management accumulated 10,051 shares or 2.09% of the stock. First Washington Corp invested in 3,066 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,808 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 392,609 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 560 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 8,473 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc, a New York-based fund reported 30,947 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 162,916 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $222.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,184 shares to 68,785 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,524 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FedEx CEO Thinks About Amazon Threat Every Day – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.70 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 340,613 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 31,523 shares. Amp Limited owns 87,939 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.27% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Valley National Advisers accumulated 5 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 2,875 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 20,740 shares. 278,066 are owned by Strs Ohio. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported 21.94 million shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement reported 395,148 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 23,009 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 200,277 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 777,399 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru reported 185,149 shares.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Fin Tr Inc Com by 51,600 shares to 197,360 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “United Airlines Is Betting on International Growth – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How United Airlines is doing hurricane relief in wake of Dorian – Chicago Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United moving 737 MAX jets to short-term storage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.