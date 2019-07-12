Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $7.05 Million; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Holder Anchorage Capital Group Trimmed Its Stake by $4.36 Million as Stock Price Declined

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, up from 8,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $10.67 during the last trading session, reaching $2011.73. About 1.73M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 622,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.47 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.52 million, down from 20.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $660.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 243,524 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has risen 0.89% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Na; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.57% stake. Charter Tru has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Staley Capital Advisers has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 54,409 shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank reported 1,665 shares. Echo Street Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership reported 4.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harbour Investment Mngmt Lc invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whitnell & owns 625 shares. Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 241 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 5,000 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2,374 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 122,470 shares. Van Eck Corp stated it has 45,141 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Bangor National Bank & Trust has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 858 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,500 shares to 249,259 shares, valued at $20.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,487 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.82 million activity.

