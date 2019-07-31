Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Tanaka Capital Management Lifted Holding by $835,289 as Valuation Rose; Inca Investments Has Cut Its Position in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) as Shares Declined

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 79,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 858,600 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.21M, down from 938,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $102.07. About 73,571 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 05/04/2018 – Panama says will remove ambassador from Venezuela; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela hurts its own with Copa airline suspension -Panama’s Varela; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $136.5 million and EPS of $3.22 for the First Quarter of 2018; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 ASM 2,090.7 MLN, UP 12.1%; 22/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL CAPACITY UP 12.1% Y/Y; 06/04/2018 – COPA EXTENDS LOSSES AFTER VENEZUELA SUSPENSION, DROPS 4.1%; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 15.3% :CPA US

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $10.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1888.06. About 1.30 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 2.72 million shares to 10.32M shares, valued at $60.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 8.47% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.18 per share. CPA’s profit will be $45.65 million for 23.63 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.82% negative EPS growth.

