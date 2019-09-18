Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Sunbelt Securities Has Boosted Position by $1.71 Million as Stock Value Declined; Itron (ITRI) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $84.61 Million as Stock Rose

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.99 million, down from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 522,554 shares traded or 74.85% up from the average. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 903 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,235 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, up from 1,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.24. About 2.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 557 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Llc invested in 0.38% or 2,000 shares. 4,587 were accumulated by Burns J W. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pettee owns 0.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 556 shares. Victory Management holds 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 56,069 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Co owns 15,908 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept invested in 402 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 1.69% or 10,490 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 219,130 shares. Cap Glob holds 2.47% or 4.11M shares. 8,245 were accumulated by Lee Danner & Bass. Regions reported 36,839 shares stake. Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 0.63% stake. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 62,500 shares to 604,600 shares, valued at $177.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Itron (ITRI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Itron (ITRI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Itron (ITRI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Itron, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $22.27 million activity.