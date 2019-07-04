Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Sunbelt Securities Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Mastec (MTZ) Share Price Rose While Peconic Partners Has Increased Its Stake

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.41 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 600,968 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 426 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 1,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 7,745 shares. Alyeska Invest Gp Lp accumulated 945,978 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 26 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 14,213 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Lc accumulated 530,177 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 389,644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 295 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated. Skylands Capital holds 118,450 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Timpani Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 32,485 shares. Congress Asset Management Company Ma holds 0.14% or 228,217 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 140,432 shares. Corbyn Invest Management Md owns 253,374 shares for 5% of their portfolio. 4,927 were accumulated by Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Frontier Cap Mgmt Company Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.38% or 1.10M shares. Moody Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 127 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Put) by 84,159 shares to 400 shares, valued at $80,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.62B for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,176 shares to 10,479 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Fin Tr Inc by 130,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).