Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Summit Asset Management Increased Holding by $345,514; As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Market Valuation Declined, Ghost Tree Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $106.33. About 388,982 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,295 were accumulated by Atika Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Concorde Asset Limited Company holds 0.96% or 836 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Llc accumulated 11,544 shares or 4.83% of the stock. Brinker Capital invested in 0.58% or 8,643 shares. Barr E S & Co owns 14,514 shares. Highland Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Addison Cap Co has 873 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Dsc Lp accumulated 327 shares. Moreover, Highlander Capital Ltd Com has 1.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,505 shares. Heritage Mngmt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 72,678 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com. Light Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 52,350 shares for 6.23% of their portfolio. Aldebaran stated it has 4.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Limited Liability stated it has 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability reported 1,749 shares.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 71,496 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 840 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Meeder Asset has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 2,252 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% stake. Acuta Cap Ptnrs has 1.43% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 41,000 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 3,296 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 1,767 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited has 0.04% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 235,975 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 8,327 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp, a California-based fund reported 120,166 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Ltd Company has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 6,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 112,120 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 115,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 775,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 selling transactions for $147.60 million activity. Braslyn Ltd. sold $18.98 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Friday, March 1. venBio Select Advisor LLC had sold 248,781 shares worth $18.64M on Monday, March 18. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $2.38 million was made by Davis Aaron I. on Monday, January 7. $1.04M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares were sold by Johnson Craig A.