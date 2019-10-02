Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $3.22 Million as Stock Price Declined; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $5.03 Million as Valuation Rose

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 1,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 9,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.02M, down from 11,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $850.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $16.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1718.85. About 509,309 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 79,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 4.08M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.96M, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.33. About 42,422 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 90,800 shares to 113,786 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.42 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 290,398 shares to 12.59M shares, valued at $494.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 3.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.