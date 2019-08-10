Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Stockbridge Partners Has Increased Stake by $5.64 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Fnb (FNB) Share Price Rose, Holder Foundry Partners Increased Position

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Fnb Corp (FNB) by 54.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 303,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 864,634 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17M, up from 561,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 991,684 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 3,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 128,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.30M, up from 125,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers; 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Management Ltd accumulated 4,808 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Oarsman Cap invested in 0.86% or 1,015 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 61,516 shares. Aureus Asset Management Lc has 4.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 7,395 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ems Cap Lp stated it has 6.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Selkirk Mgmt Limited Liability invested 14.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lee Danner Bass holds 8,564 shares. Davis R M invested in 0.91% or 13,719 shares. Tillar stated it has 1,003 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, South State has 1.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,205 shares. Private Cap Advisors owns 1,091 shares. Fort Point Limited Liability Com reported 1,066 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 148 shares. Allen Lc stated it has 3.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “F.N.B. hires director of strategy – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “First National Bank Appoints Regional Market Executive for South Carolina – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FNB Corporation Expands Data Science Expertise to Enhance Customer Experience – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12,149 activity.