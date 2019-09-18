Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Raised Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $380,000

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 13,541 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 18,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 11.87M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 21,057 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.87 million, up from 15,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMA) by 455,864 shares to 4,525 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 133,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,868 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.