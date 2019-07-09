Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Position by $17.80 Million; Phocas Financial Holding in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 81,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 132,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 297,990 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.85M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.09 million shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 29,514 shares to 166,211 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 59,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc..

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 500,000 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $81.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 131,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).