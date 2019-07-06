Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Holding by $17.80 Million as Valuation Rose; Troy Asset Management LTD Trimmed Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $212.95 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.85 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 5.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs accumulated 280 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Com reported 8,608 shares stake. Geode Cap Management Llc has 5.35 million shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Citizens Northern Corporation invested in 1.74% or 1,754 shares. 664,836 were reported by Winslow Mngmt Ltd Liability. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 182,683 shares. 4.41 million are owned by Baillie Gifford And. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Primecap Management Ca stated it has 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Va accumulated 0.15% or 298 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,415 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 12,768 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 3.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,000 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Retail Bank Co has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 700,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $55.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alexa, Remind Me to Shop for Deals on Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Still Isn’t Giving Up on the Smart Speaker Market – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “When and Where to Place Your Amazon Stock Purchase Order – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s New Surveillance Patent to Boost Drone Market Reach – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria’s Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Marijuana Stock Cronos Group Jumped 13.5% in June – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Ultimate Bear Scenario Valuation For Altria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,800 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $166.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability owns 4,818 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Victory Capital reported 268,804 shares stake. Benin Management Corp holds 4,960 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Llc invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Amer National Insurance Com Tx holds 0.44% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 144,500 shares. Hills Bankshares invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc accumulated 300 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc owns 4,850 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc stated it has 88,930 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 5,810 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Portland Limited owns 3,717 shares. Wagner Bowman reported 31,357 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.04% or 7,154 shares. Oarsman Cap, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,280 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.