Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Sonata Capital Group Has Lowered Stake by $1.50 Million; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding Held by Ruffer Llp

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video)

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 970,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 7.02M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.04M, up from 6.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 4.33 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,587 shares to 23,219 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Summit Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Oppenheimer Asset reported 43,337 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership owns 0.14% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 73,284 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.05% or 9,326 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 40,213 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 3,525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sg Americas Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,165 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has 322 shares. Peddock Cap Limited Liability owns 3,473 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Parkside Bank & Trust & invested in 0% or 132 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp owns 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 295,513 shares.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westport Asset Mngmt invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 34,200 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Lc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartline Inv owns 6,042 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Com invested 3.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Centurylink Invest Mgmt stated it has 3.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Firsthand Cap Mgmt has invested 3.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 10.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,206 shares. Pinnacle Fin Incorporated invested in 11,246 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Choate Invest Advsrs holds 0.45% or 4,274 shares. Stevens Management LP holds 15,408 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Contour Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winch Advisory Lc holds 7.36% or 7,480 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Limited owns 14,910 shares. Driehaus Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 266 shares.