Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Sonata Capital Group Has Cut Its Position; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Upped Stake in General Electric Co (GE) as Stock Rose

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 55,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 886,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 830,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 63.99M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement; 05/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss $1.15B; 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $18.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1820. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 01/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID EYEING MORE WHOLE FOODS BENEFITS FOR PRIME: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Co accumulated 0.51% or 188,872 shares. Missouri-based Plancorp Limited Co has invested 0.45% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Columbia Asset owns 152,650 shares. Us Fincl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 6.49 million shares. Checchi Advisers Limited accumulated 0.08% or 66,264 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 30,238 were accumulated by Fcg Advsrs Lc. 63,169 were accumulated by Brookstone Capital Mgmt. Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fred Alger Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 514,523 shares. Architects holds 10,194 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. The New York-based Northstar Group Inc Inc has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Chatham Gru has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Forte Capital Ltd Adv reported 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,010 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.57 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

