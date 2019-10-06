Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Sonata Capital Group Boosted Its Position by $2.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Mosaic Co (MOS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Davidson Investment Advisors Increased Its Position

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 99,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 387,023 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69 million, up from 287,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 14/03/2018 – Juva Lips, the Natural Lip Plumping Device, Launches on Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $959.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 713 shares to 36,073 shares, valued at $38.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,108 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $473,466 activity. $100,300 worth of stock was bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. $49,902 worth of stock was bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T on Tuesday, September 10. Shares for $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. $50,022 worth of stock was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10.

