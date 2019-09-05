Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Somerset Group Trimmed Its Position by $715,560; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose, Grs Advisors Decreased Holding by $2.66 Million

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.75 lastly. It is down 8.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $22.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1823. About 515,570 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Gru holds 2,288 shares. 8,853 were accumulated by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. L S Advisors Inc accumulated 8,316 shares. American Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 1,222 shares. Davis stated it has 4.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,037 shares or 6.99% of the stock. Interocean Capital Limited Com has invested 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 20,227 shares. Guild holds 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 348 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4.65M shares. Bristol John W And Incorporated Ny stated it has 3.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Oh holds 0.67% or 597 shares in its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc owns 659 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 174,790 shares. Westfield Capital Management LP reported 197,074 shares stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.08 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.2% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Federated Pa accumulated 1,070 shares. Putnam Invests Lc accumulated 109,500 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 37,899 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 9,124 shares stake. 15,853 are owned by Gideon Cap Advsrs. Bessemer Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 5 shares. Freshford Cap Ltd Llc owns 3.78% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 693,582 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company has 871 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 40,165 shares. Asset Management Inc reported 7,208 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Btg Pactual Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.22% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). King Street Mngmt LP invested in 1.02 million shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.63 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

