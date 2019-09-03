Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Sns Financial Group Has Raised Its Position by $3.78 Million as Share Value Declined; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holder Robotti Robert Has Upped Holding by $482,085 as Stock Price Declined

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 260.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE; 14/05/2018 – Jamie Heywood, U.K. director of electronics at Amazon, will join Uber next month as its new regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 3.28 million shares traded or 36.73% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “This $9750 Income Stream Will Only Get Bigger in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Dividend Stocks With Rising Yields – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Stocks That Are Way Too Expensive – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Disappoints: Canadian Asset Sale At Low End Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares to 222,940 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amazon Stock Has a China problem – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Could Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Send This Stock Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.