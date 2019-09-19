Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Sns Financial Group Decreased Stake by $2.14 Million as Shares Declined; Raymond James & Associates Has Increased Eagle Materials (EXP) Stake

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 9,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 48,813 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 38,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 155,399 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, down from 2,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $903.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $8.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.4. About 1.19 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.26 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $530.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 143,753 shares to 145,453 shares, valued at $42.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 39,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 193 are held by Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Co. Newfocus Finance Gp Ltd holds 0.22% or 253 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc owns 98 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 4.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cutter And Company Brokerage Incorporated holds 1,280 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,279 shares. Jmg Gp Limited has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Ltd holds 4.83% or 771 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 1,132 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust has 1.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hwg LP owns 2,590 shares. Iconiq Cap reported 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 5,060 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny invested in 0.21% or 621 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc invested in 0.23% or 4,500 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,476 shares. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 28,003 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 74,538 shares. Northern accumulated 351,518 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 23,516 shares. Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Hanson Mcclain reported 614 shares. Prudential holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 238,960 shares. Sun Life reported 0.06% stake. Gam Ag reported 2,546 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,552 are owned by Pnc Finance Gru. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 55,658 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested in 0% or 214 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 38,300 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 7,897 shares to 114,452 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 89,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,749 shares, and cut its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).