Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Shikiar Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Upped Air Prods Chems (APD) Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 220 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.94M, down from 10,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $44.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.14. About 4.24M shares traded or 29.93% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc (APD) by 101.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 64,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 127,702 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.91 million, up from 63,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Air Prods Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $220.75. About 697,913 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 1,200 shares to 5,940 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 19,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,826 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T (NYSE:T) by 44,200 shares to 292,280 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danone Sponsored Adr (DANOY) by 124,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc Ser A 6.75.