Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Cut Position; Caz Investments LP Raised Holding in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) by $334,400 as Share Price Declined

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 62,622 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.59M, down from 61,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 02/05/2018 – Gshire Echo: Amazon to open huge Gloucestershire centre; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 30/04/2018 – Amazon: Can Design Make It a More ‘Human’ Experience? — Barrons.com

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 9,653 shares to 10,876 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 176,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 319 were reported by Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Weitz Inc invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Mngmt reported 2.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Founders Cap Management Ltd owns 53 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And stated it has 2,750 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1,256 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co owns 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 808 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Co accumulated 604,305 shares. Mitchell Cap Management holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,020 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 1.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,579 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 1,810 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Somerset Gp Ltd Company invested in 3.41% or 2,121 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Company reported 4.52% stake. Eagle Glob Advisors has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

