Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Shaker Investments Increased Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Wealthtrust Fairport Has Increased Holding

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 1,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Time Numbers Exceed Loftiest Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 3,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,483 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 63,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). London Of Virginia reported 4.1% stake. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Osterweis Capital Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clean Yield Group stated it has 41,422 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap LP owns 1.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,549 shares. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Usca Ria Limited Com reported 63,511 shares stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn reported 7,505 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. James Inv holds 1.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 134,997 shares. Summit Securities Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,900 shares stake. Blue Edge Limited Liability Company holds 16,451 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 282,181 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5,338 shares to 105,744 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 106,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,769 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,132 shares to 2,590 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,197 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

