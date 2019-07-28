Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Selz Capital Lifted Position by $4.09 Million; Metlife (MET) Holder Advisors Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is hiring semiconductor engineers to make its cloud better at streaming video; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 60,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, down from 70,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.90 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,513 shares to 59,643 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 52,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 161,367 shares to 112,885 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 238,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,356 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

