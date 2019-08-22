Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Sands Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $123.34 Million as Stock Declined; Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Stock Value Declined While Botty Investors Has Cut Its Stake by $5.00 Million

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 627,778 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 69,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 billion, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,229 shares to 30,859 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 324,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. David R Rahn And Associates Incorporated invested 5.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Company has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary reported 30,985 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 55,175 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And accumulated 34,657 shares. Community State Bank Na has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goldstein Munger & Associates owns 301 shares. Consolidated Investment Group Limited Liability invested in 1.11% or 1,250 shares. 643 were accumulated by Chilton Investment Communications Limited Liability Corp. Utah Retirement reported 2.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Windward Capital Mngmt Company Ca owns 28,100 shares. Moreover, Vista Partners has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc holds 7,277 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Hodges Cap Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.71 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

