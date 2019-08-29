Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Cut Position by $2.99 Million; International Value Advisers Increases Holding in Bank Of America (BAC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, down from 8,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is hiring semiconductor engineers to make its cloud better at streaming video

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05 million, up from 7.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 44.82 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholder Equity 10.8%; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 1,132 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Central Asset & (Hk) Ltd holds 15.8% or 3,170 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mgmt stated it has 95 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr owns 6,286 shares. 2,789 were accumulated by Wealth Architects. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 16,354 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.96% or 3,815 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney reported 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Napier Park Cap (Us) Lp accumulated 14.46% or 1,400 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 20,248 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,527 shares. Holt Advsr Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Prtnrs LP holds 0.28% or 550 shares in its portfolio. 23,817 are held by Friess Associate. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 492 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.34 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,149 shares to 384,475 shares, valued at $33.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ring partners with 400 police forces – WaPo – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon acquiring stake in India’s Future Coupons – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Everyone Should Know About Debit Vs. Credit – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 23,236 shares to 544,542 shares, valued at $70.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.94M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘C’.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Ltd Liability Corp holds 819,383 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Gfs Ltd Co reported 744,683 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.8% or 354,863 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies stated it has 479,800 shares. Huber Mngmt Limited Liability holds 857,564 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.16% or 63,596 shares. Nomura Incorporated invested in 1.30M shares. State Street Corporation owns 391.61M shares. Spc owns 13,288 shares. The Virginia-based Investment Of Virginia has invested 0.38% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Linscomb & Williams holds 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 42,110 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 294,802 shares. Fmr Lc owns 1.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 324.40M shares. 160,583 were reported by Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,965 shares or 0.25% of the stock.