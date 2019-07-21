Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Samlyn Capital Has Upped Its Position; Fedex (FDX) Position Held by Paragon Capital Management Llc

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,711 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 37,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $167.13. About 2.07 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 6,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.29M, up from 51,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $13.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1964.52. About 3.19M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 259,879 shares to 258,341 shares, valued at $29.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 406,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27M shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,568 shares to 51,525 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,177 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. Inglis John C had bought 600 shares worth $100,614.