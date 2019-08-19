Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Samlyn Capital Boosted Its Position by $11.08 Million; Palisade Asset Management Lifted Its Donaldson Co (DCI) Position by $459,900

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 99,108 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 89,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 20,421 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and Inventor Award Winners; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Increases List Prices for Some Items in Engine Products and Industrial Products Segments by Average of 4%-15%; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Reprises Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON CO. REPORTS 5.6% DIV BOOST; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.93-Adj EPS $2.01; 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.93 TO $2.01, EST. $2.01; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 6,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 57,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.29 million, up from 51,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $26.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.38. About 488,520 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: PEOPLE WILL SHOP ONLINE WHETHER OR NOT ITS AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,554 shares to 101,428 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 17,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,565 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares has 30,258 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 19,316 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Jlb Associates has invested 0.08% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Homrich And Berg reported 9,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 162,163 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). American Century holds 0.04% or 784,380 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 222,595 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 22,862 shares. 15,143 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 34,200 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 1.05M shares. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myokardia Inc by 63,302 shares to 220,606 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 36,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,094 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has 2.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,095 shares. Westwood Gp stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Franklin holds 1.19% or 1.25 million shares. Iconiq Cap has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 666 shares. Drw Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 145 shares in its portfolio. 620 were reported by Diligent Invsts Llc. Lourd Cap Ltd Com accumulated 1,367 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,261 were reported by Narwhal Management. Coastline Tru reported 5,827 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated accumulated 732 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Pa stated it has 1,543 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 129 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation reported 1,866 shares. Viking Global Invsts LP has 311,719 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio.

