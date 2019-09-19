Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Ruggie Capital Group Lowered Its Stake by $4.29 Million as Valuation Declined; Albemarle (ALB) Shareholder Bb&T Securities Has Increased Its Position

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 2,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 4085.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 189,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 194,147 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.67 million, up from 4,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 1.10M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 68,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Orleans Mngmt Corporation La invested in 0.29% or 205 shares. Granite Point Capital LP holds 0.24% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Everett Harris And Company Ca stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Liability has invested 3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd reported 2,000 shares. Farmers Tru Co reported 0.09% stake. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hyman Charles D reported 1,047 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Co reported 3,003 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goodwin Daniel L has 305 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Samlyn Cap Lc invested in 24,950 shares. Jw Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 18.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,552 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.78 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65M and $59.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Div Yld Etf (VYM) by 43,527 shares to 74,776 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Dwa Momentum Etf by 126,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl A (BRKA).

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEP) by 13,178 shares to 32,008 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,047 shares, and cut its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY).

