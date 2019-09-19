Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Declined; Healthequity (HQY) Shareholder Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lowered Its Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.18 million, down from 8,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1827.6. About 277,231 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 23/05/2018 – Wagz™ Integrates Amazon Dash Replenishment into new Serve Smart Feeder that Automatically Reorders and Ships Pet Food Right t; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AMAZON.COM HELD MEETINGS WITH BRAZIL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURERS TO STOCK AND SELL THEIR PRODUCTS DIRECTLY; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 33,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 460,146 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.09M, down from 493,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.68. About 23,833 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,035 shares to 14,001 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 13,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

