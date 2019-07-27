Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Trimmed Holding by $886,440 as Valuation Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Holding Maintained by Proffitt & Goodson Inc

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 498 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, down from 9,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Fact Check: The Facts Behind Trump’s Tweet on Amazon, Taxes and the Postal Service; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 27/03/2018 – Casino and Amazon to Join Forces for Paris Grocery Service; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31564.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 21,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,801 shares to 159 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,230 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0.11% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling stated it has 99,105 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aviva Public Lc invested in 3.67 million shares or 1.05% of the stock. Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc reported 10.22M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.6% or 235,004 shares. The United Kingdom-based Uss Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moon Capital Lc invested in 5,417 shares or 0% of the stock. 934,455 are held by Cambridge Research Advsr Inc. Windsor Capital Management Ltd holds 16,588 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cibc Corporation holds 1.45M shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Edmp has 3.83% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Colrain Ltd Co stated it has 3.98% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 1.99% or 6,436 shares in its portfolio. 125 are held by Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 2.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comerica Bancorporation has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Century stated it has 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peoples Fincl Service invested 1.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthquest accumulated 586 shares. First City Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 757 shares. Capstone Advsr Inc owns 1,371 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Baltimore holds 2.11% or 6,762 shares. 159 were accumulated by Lafayette Investments Inc. Avenir Corporation, -based fund reported 13,695 shares. Strategic Serv has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 345 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).