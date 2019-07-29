Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Decreased Holding by $886,440 as Stock Price Rose; Hs Management Partners Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 498 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, down from 9,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 196,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,526 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.98M, up from 541,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 12,608 shares to 22,065 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 23,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 31,187 shares stake. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 1.94% or 3.88 million shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com has 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Acg Wealth stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 280 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Co holds 1.22% or 7,343 shares in its portfolio. Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp accumulated 1,874 shares. Asset Mgmt Group Inc owns 450 shares. Sand Hill Global Ltd holds 6,385 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 88,842 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Telemus Ltd Company has invested 2.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication has 3,595 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,137 shares. Cutter Brokerage invested in 0.63% or 1,242 shares. 352 are owned by Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Co.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 77.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 3.75% or 80,108 shares in its portfolio. Community Fincl Serv Grp Inc Limited Com accumulated 126,433 shares or 5.08% of the stock. Fairfield Bush & reported 157,950 shares or 6.18% of all its holdings. Personal has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 528,558 shares. Cullinan owns 269,289 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 789,900 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 2.15% or 71,341 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated invested in 43,529 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Fenimore Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,943 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp stated it has 2.52M shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited holds 0.67% or 61,397 shares in its portfolio. Cap Management Va reported 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monroe Commercial Bank & Mi holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,409 shares. Monarch Mgmt holds 3.06% or 71,466 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jlb & Associate Inc has 3.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 132,400 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft passes Slack in DAUs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Dow Drives Above 27,000, This Stock Is Leading It Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 756,082 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $189.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 500,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.