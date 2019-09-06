Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Ws Management Lllp Raised Urban Outfitters (URBN) Position by $5.97 Million as Valuation Declined

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 210.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 205,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 303,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 97,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 9.04% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 4.64M shares traded or 65.96% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 16/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 1,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23 million, down from 19,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FedEx News: FDX Stock Falls After Ending Amazon Ground Deliveries – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Financial Service Inc owns 151,910 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr invested in 0.75% or 3,225 shares. Timessquare Management Lc owns 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,938 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 8,089 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc has 55,175 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability holds 266 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 296,198 shares. America First Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 25 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Limited invested in 6% or 4,995 shares. Eagle Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,082 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Com reported 82,559 shares. South Dakota Council owns 27,480 shares. Cadinha & Com Llc holds 2.11% or 6,046 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 31,598 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 100.04 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 41,802 shares to 178,059 shares, valued at $22.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 26,512 shares. 1.39M are held by Invesco Limited. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0% or 29,720 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp reported 8,528 shares stake. Moreover, Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.18% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 205,191 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Icon Advisers holds 7,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 6.05M shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,437 shares. 240,631 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.05% stake. North Star Inv Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 43,947 are owned by Gam Ag.