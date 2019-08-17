Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined; Hexavest Increased Position in Bank Of America Corputil (BAC) by $14.98 Million

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 1,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23M, down from 19,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AMAZON.COM HELD MEETINGS WITH BRAZIL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURERS TO STOCK AND SELL THEIR PRODUCTS DIRECTLY; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corputil (BAC) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 554,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 4.58 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.34M, up from 4.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corputil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH GROUP REPORTS MEAN UK GENDER PAY GAP FOR 2017 OF 28.7 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Top Female Investment Banker Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 27/04/2018 – Ex-Bank of America executive seeks $100 million in damages in defamation claim

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceanagold Corp Tive (OCANF) by 217,583 shares to 398,025 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ab (MCHI) by 82,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,136 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp Co L (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Finance Inc owns 155,806 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Fil stated it has 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parkwood Limited Company has invested 1.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 758,491 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Sigma Counselors Inc holds 8,654 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited holds 13,190 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And reported 219,816 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates reported 12,233 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). International Ca has 14,311 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,926 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc holds 1.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 60,025 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5,444 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 0.69% or 1.03M shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And accumulated 611 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 23,817 are held by Friess Assoc Limited Liability. South Dakota Investment Council owns 27,480 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Matrix Asset Ny has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh holds 161,985 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 409 shares. Chilton Lc invested in 2.78% or 17,611 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers Bancorporation holds 129 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 292 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com accumulated 232 shares. United American (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 14.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zebra Llc stated it has 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 554 shares. Melvin Mgmt Lp holds 182,295 shares or 3.8% of its portfolio.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,047 shares to 162,672 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. by 25,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).