Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Riverpark Capital Management Decreased Position as Market Value Declined; Gradient Investments Holding in Sysco (SYY) Has Lifted as Stock Declined

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2823.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 115,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 119,120 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, up from 4,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.27 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 2,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,787 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55 million, down from 16,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 110,317 shares to 603 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 30,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,705 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

