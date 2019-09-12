Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Riggs Asset Managment Company Lifted Stake; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Fragasso Group Decreased Its Position

Fragasso Group Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc sold 46,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5,093 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387,000, down from 51,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 4.17M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Responds to Broadcom Statement; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 03/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “MOBILE DEVICE POSITIONING USING MODULATED LIGHT SIGNALS AND COARSE; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2719.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 56 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $24.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1847.66. About 2.31 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video)

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37,769 shares to 3,393 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated holds 1,951 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Scholtz And Ltd invested in 5.41% or 4,413 shares. Glaxis Capital Management Limited Liability holds 15.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,000 shares. Lone Pine Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 466,511 shares or 5.49% of the stock. Alps invested in 0.07% or 5,101 shares. Ami Mngmt holds 283 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 2.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 35,250 are held by Alberta Inv Mngmt. Tompkins has 0.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Co holds 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,500 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,563 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 1.32% stake. Moreover, Alpha Windward Llc has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 928 were accumulated by Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co. Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $505.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 7,911 shares to 156,170 shares, valued at $26.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 5,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bragg Advisors Inc owns 55,904 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Capital Inv Advsr Llc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cypress Asset Tx has invested 1.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sei Invests Company accumulated 0.14% or 562,491 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Co owns 33,070 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0.43% or 32,712 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management holds 3.66% or 116,404 shares. Wheatland stated it has 19,410 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 375,713 shares. 10,200 are owned by Herald Invest. Vanguard Group Inc has 0.29% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 99.90M shares. Miles holds 0.76% or 12,186 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.65 million for 36.09 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

