Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Edgepoint Investment Group Holds Stake in Csx Corp. (CSX)

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,568 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 3,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $905.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $45.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1830.13. About 2.87M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 22,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 10.01M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749.13 million, up from 9.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 2.99 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B

