Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Raised Its Stake; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding Upped by Forbes J M & Co Llp

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 5,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 160,146 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, up from 154,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.4. About 3.13 million shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 344 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,639 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60M, up from 7,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 27/04/2018 – Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,046 shares to 189,264 shares, valued at $35.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,920 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Companies You Don’t Realize You Rely On Every Day – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s Hardware Ambitions Go Beyond Device Sales – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

