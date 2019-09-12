Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $378,600; As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shares Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Stake by $5.42 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 596.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 142,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 166,646 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, up from 23,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 458,623 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $22.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1845.85. About 1.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windward Mngmt Ca reported 6.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mackenzie Fin Corp owns 0.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 151,932 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 461 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 771 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest invested in 75 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Syntal Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,615 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Guild Invest Inc invested in 844 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Narwhal Cap holds 1.46% or 3,715 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Ser Advsr has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 73,792 are owned by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs. Vista Capital Ptnrs holds 804 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fincl Advantage Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 169 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Adv stated it has 2,671 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ride Square Stock to the Top as the World Goes Cashless – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CrowdStrike Wows Analysts With Execution: ‘Difficult Not To Be Impressed’ – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.32 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.