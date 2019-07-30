Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Upped Its Position; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Upped Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $305,440 as Market Value Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 12,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,044 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.28M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1902.56. About 2.11M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $197.74. About 7.63 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Address Staff Friday at Regular Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Campbell Brown, Facebook’s head of news, said that a threat to sue The Guardian would be a mistake; 19/04/2018 – SmallBiz Dems: Velázquez Presses Facebook on Small Business Privacy Amid Massive Breach; 28/03/2018 – Squawk Box: BREAKING: Facebook unveils new privacy settings $FBcc // @dee_bosa; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on Facebook data breach; 28/03/2018 – Acxiom Announces Change to Facebook Relationship; 07/05/2018 – Tinder: ‘Innovation’ Can Help It Fight off Facebook — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is bringing its facial recognition technology back to Europe, even after agreeing with regulators to drop the feature nearly six years ago; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.73M shares to 618,834 shares, valued at $42.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,177 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.