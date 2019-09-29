Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Lifted Its Stake by $488,394; Apple Computer Common (AAPL) Shareholder Country Trust Bank Trimmed Its Stake by $18.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Apple Computer Common (AAPL) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 92,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 471,691 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.36M, down from 563,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple – Ugly Duckling – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s September 2019 Event: The Overlooked Innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon launches new Echos, Studio, and Buds – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is found in both value and growth funds – Live Trading News” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Stock Is Still Headed to $245 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albert D Mason has 2,583 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Windward Ca accumulated 7.87% or 318,927 shares. David R Rahn And Associates accumulated 3.21% or 14,213 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 1.31 million shares or 2.16% of the stock. Hilton Mngmt Ltd holds 16,286 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Invs has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation reported 304,732 shares. California-based Destination Wealth has invested 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 800,571 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. 77,000 were reported by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Com. 36.26M are held by Morgan Stanley. State Bank Of Hawaii holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 80,556 shares. Cortland Associates Mo owns 0.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,641 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,902 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Total Us Bond (AGG) by 17,244 shares to 623,921 shares, valued at $69.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Company Common (NYSE:WFC) by 635,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corporation Class A New.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,653 shares to 62,080 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv has 2.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 966,120 shares. Adirondack Trust owns 1,812 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs LP owns 1,622 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. The Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Inv Mngmt has invested 0.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 4,602 shares. 7,999 are owned by Bender Robert And Assocs. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc owns 179 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,794 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny reported 81,655 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 3.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 317 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 1,993 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Palisade Mgmt Lc Nj reported 0.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Company invested in 0.4% or 120,235 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 2.51M shares.