Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Raised Its Position by $488,394 as Stock Value Declined; Martingale Asset Management LP Has Upped Holding in Newmarket (NEU)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.29M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $722,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $467.85. About 28,325 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gruss And Co reported 7,550 shares or 15.48% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability has 17,824 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) has invested 3.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blair William & Il stated it has 2.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 8,290 shares. Jnba Advisors holds 1,106 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Garde Inc owns 2,591 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,000 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability holds 140 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt holds 3,382 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 57,785 shares. Ballentine Lc owns 2,730 shares. Mufg Americas Holding has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,235 shares. Shoker Counsel reported 415 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Gru Plc accumulated 0.52% or 1,497 shares.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 8,633 shares to 34,844 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

