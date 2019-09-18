Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Lifted Stake; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Holding in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 54.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 1,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 1,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 12/04/2018 – Low-profile chipmaker thrives on Google, Amazon demand; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 86,295 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 120,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 385,287 shares traded or 422.30% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 59,100 are held by Sit Invest Assoc. Stifel Fincl holds 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 46,734 shares. Staley Advisers reported 15,000 shares stake. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 4,669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn has 137,828 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Moore Co holds 0.23% or 80,595 shares. Invesco Ltd has 185,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lincoln National has 105,634 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 255,561 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 0.11% stake. City Of London Inv Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0% or 84,262 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management owns 16,800 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central And Eastern Europe Fund (CEE) by 36,703 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $41.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 55,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Ftse Argentina 20 Etf (ARGT).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21,035 shares to 5,799 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,997 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 5,695 shares stake. Philadelphia reported 0.19% stake. General Amer Investors Communication owns 18,000 shares. Moreover, Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd has 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 26,146 shares. Hitchwood Cap Limited Partnership invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coatue Management Limited accumulated 271,083 shares or 4.34% of the stock. Clear Street Markets Ltd Llc accumulated 1,500 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability stated it has 75,986 shares or 16.77% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & LP has 1.55M shares for 5.49% of their portfolio. Goodman Corporation holds 3.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,879 shares. First Advsrs LP reported 539,243 shares. Swedbank invested 3.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aviva Plc has invested 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

