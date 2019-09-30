Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Pacific Global Investment Management Company Increased Its Position by $995,718; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined While Smead Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 526 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 2,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.9. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video)

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 108.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 397,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 762,437 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.00 million, up from 365,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 2.46M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –5th Update; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom abandons Qualcomm takeover bid after Trump block. via @verge; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – US Treasury delays Qualcomm vote

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon buys cloud software startup – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (A) (NYSE:MA) by 1,737 shares to 16,088 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,849 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 623,586 are held by Aqr Capital Limited. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 260 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 17,991 shares. 1,509 are owned by Alexandria Limited Com. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Asset Management Inc has 0.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 656 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,730 shares. Temasek (Private) Limited has 35,153 shares. Fiera owns 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,008 shares. Gfs Advsr Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 4,310 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Llc owns 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 57,785 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 443 shares. Indiana-based Ami Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm: No Wow – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,666 shares to 646,099 shares, valued at $119.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 132,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.54M shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).