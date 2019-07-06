Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Oxbow Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $402,280; Welch Group Lifted Its Intl Business Machines (IBM) Position by $6.22 Million

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 44,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,509 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, up from 135,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 2.05M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 226 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 1,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video)

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39,055 shares to 163,355 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd Unsp Adr (TCEHY) by 34,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Short Incom.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Natl Bank And accumulated 3,493 shares. Ithaka Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 7.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Missouri-based Confluence Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 17,898 are owned by Granite Investment Prns Limited Co. 825 are held by Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability. Moreover, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd has 2.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Overbrook Management Corp accumulated 140 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1,928 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 146,120 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 3.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cognios invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Company has 10,719 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,410 shares to 277,851 shares, valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,703 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wendell David Associate reported 9,157 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bollard Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sabal Tru Communication owns 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,976 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.4% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Incorporated reported 20,514 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.06% stake. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 3,102 shares. Eastern Bank owns 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,330 shares. Summit Secs Group Ltd Liability stated it has 11,400 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 1,786 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Advisors Asset Management Inc invested in 0.8% or 319,572 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Llc accumulated 1,430 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).