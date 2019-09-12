Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Increased Stake by $3.56 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lowered Its Holding in East West Bancorp (EWBC) as Stock Price Declined

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 1,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,926 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.48 million, up from 11,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $27.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1850.51. About 1.22M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 99.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 386,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23,000, down from 386,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 422,851 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 10,932 shares to 16,820 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,330 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. 1,000 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares with value of $38,691 were bought by Irving Paul H.

