Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Boosted Its Stake by $10.89 Million; Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Shares Rose While Natixis Has Lowered Holding by $4.03 Million

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 124.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,045 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, up from 4,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $32.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1773.49. About 1.95 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing

Natixis decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 55.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 77,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 62,387 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 139,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 72,275 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lord Abbett reported 84,414 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Moreover, Td Cap Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 13,005 shares. St Johns Investment Management Communications Lc has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham reported 3,340 shares stake. Regentatlantic Cap Lc accumulated 0.25% or 2,033 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 7.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 29,020 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Oppenheimer And invested in 1.65% or 34,657 shares. Lvw Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,245 shares stake. Epoch Inv Ptnrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,076 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd holds 2.25% or 3,204 shares. Kwmg Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 23,648 shares to 241,923 shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,171 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability reported 36,178 shares. Amp Capital reported 42,828 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs Inc holds 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 9,255 shares. Moreover, Amer has 0.05% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 262,600 shares. Shelton holds 0.04% or 483 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 468 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.09% or 97,861 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Leavell Invest Mgmt holds 10,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 16,921 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Goodnow Invest Limited Liability Co holds 2.09% or 289,905 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 6,502 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $125.35 million for 16.84 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 65,497 shares to 175,116 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 27,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).