Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Raised Position by $485,940; Shah Capital Management Has Cut Avon Products (AVP) Stake by $4.23 Million as Share Value Rose

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $22.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.6. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.215. About 1.81M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 21/03/2018 – Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – portrait of a deeply loving couple; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 02/05/2018 – Romeo and Juliet, Stratford-upon-Avon – Juliet and knives to the fore; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 03/04/2018 – Avon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 7km NW of Glen Avon, CA; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,313 shares to 377,795 shares, valued at $37.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,708 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 489 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mcgowan Asset has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 816 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,643 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associates has invested 2.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisors Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 29,560 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation. S R Schill And invested in 1.69% or 1,578 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 82,559 shares. Northeast Inv Management has invested 5.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenbrier Partners Capital Ltd reported 35,000 shares. Meritage Limited Partnership holds 5.76% or 152,425 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln has 5,628 shares. Lafayette Investments Incorporated owns 159 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 146,120 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Stock Looks Interesting After Recent Punishment – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Yacktman Fund Comments on Avon – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Avon introduces True 5-in-1 Lash Genius: the mascara that answers social media’s most-shared lash wishes – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Avon to Present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Gradient Invs Limited Liability invested in 11 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 12,784 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 1.59M shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 24,923 shares. Regions accumulated 0% or 82,821 shares. Fil Ltd has 221 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corp holds 461,816 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 44,143 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo reported 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 600,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).