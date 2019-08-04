Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Boosted Position by $482,380; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 105,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.19B, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 79.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 754,352 shares. The New York-based Laurion Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Parsec Mngmt invested 1.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tcw Gru accumulated 0.01% or 15,164 shares. King Wealth stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Washington stated it has 345,525 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Btc Cap Mngmt invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 30,188 are owned by Koshinski Asset Incorporated. Leavell Investment, a Alabama-based fund reported 71,910 shares. 10.19 million are owned by Fayez Sarofim &. Boston Prns reported 6,356 shares. Mirae Asset stated it has 410,009 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 1.07% or 230,133 shares in its portfolio. Private Capital Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 33,730 shares. Summit Secs Gru Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 4,300 shares.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 3,169 shares to 30,596 shares, valued at $7.70 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 1,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,603 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 980 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Page Arthur B reported 793 shares. Cutter And Brokerage stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,881 shares. South Street Lc reported 133 shares. 9,095 were accumulated by Hollencrest Cap Mgmt. Profund Limited Liability Com has invested 4.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pittenger Anderson reported 9,119 shares. 9,551 were reported by Montag A And. Boston Family Office Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,682 shares. 1,066 were reported by Fort Point Cap Prns Llc. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 721 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 2,996 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. 1,115 are held by Robecosam Ag. Homrich Berg reported 2,775 shares stake.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,249 shares to 6,768 shares, valued at $440,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) by 7,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,757 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).